Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) from General Building Materials – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials is valued at 14353.01. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials on its PE ratio displays a value of 35.4 with a Forward PE of 24.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. General Building Materials has a PEG of 1.52 alongside a PS value of 3.86 and a PB value of 3.44.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials shows a Dividend Yield of 0.75% with a Payout Ratio of 27.80%. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. General Building Materials holds an EPS of 6.36 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 58.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 37.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.30%. Eventually, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. General Building Materials exhibits an EPS value of 23.25% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. General Building Materials NYSE shows a value of 2.00% with Outstanding shares of 63.76.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials has a Current Ratio of 2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.02% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.98%. Its Day High was 19.98% and Day Low showed 35.01%. The 52-Week High shows -4.59% with a 52-Week Low of 109.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials has a current market price of 225.11 and the change is 0.43%. Its Target Price was fixed at *TBA at an IPO Date of 2/17/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM General Building Materials is moving around at 23.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.00%. Performance week shows a value of 2.14%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.59%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.93% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.12%.