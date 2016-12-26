Meat Products: BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products is valued at 11488.08. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of BRF S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for BRF S.A. NYSE:BRFS Meat Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 25.45 with a Forward PE of 19.06. BRF S.A. Meat Products has a PEG of 11.95 alongside a PS value of 1.11 and a PB value of 3.03.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products shows a Dividend Yield of 2.25% with a Payout Ratio of 35.00%. BRF S.A. Meat Products holds an EPS of 0.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 41.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 318.54%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 30.50%. Eventually, BRF S.A. Meat Products exhibits an EPS value of 2.13% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for BRF S.A. Meat Products NYSE shows a value of 2.70% with Outstanding shares of 809.02.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.91% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.73%. Its Day High was -5.73% and Day Low showed 3.20%. The 52-Week High shows -21.63% with a 52-Week Low of 30.46%.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products has a current market price of 14.2 and the change is 1.36%. Its Target Price was fixed at 59.22 at an IPO Date of 10/9/2003. At present, the Gross Margin for BRF S.A. BRFS Meat Products is moving around at 25.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.40%. Performance week shows a value of 1.36%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -9.38%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.77% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.58%.