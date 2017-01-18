Meat Products: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products is valued at 22184.67. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Tyson Foods, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Tyson Foods, Inc. NYSE:TSN Meat Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.75 with a Forward PE of 12.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. Meat Products has a PEG of 0.61 alongside a PS value of 0.6 and a PB value of 2.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products shows a Dividend Yield of 1.44% with a Payout Ratio of 14.20%. Tyson Foods, Inc. Meat Products holds an EPS of 4.53 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 53.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 3.22%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.90%. Eventually, Tyson Foods, Inc. Meat Products exhibits an EPS value of 22.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Tyson Foods, Inc. Meat Products NYSE shows a value of -12.80% with Outstanding shares of 355.98.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products has a Current Ratio of 1.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.67% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.56%. Its Day High was -7.56% and Day Low showed 12.28%. The 52-Week High shows -18.80% with a 52-Week Low of 29.79%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products has a current market price of 62.32 and the change is 0.53%. Its Target Price was fixed at 70.5 at an IPO Date of 7/9/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN Meat Products is moving around at 12.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.53%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.29%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.40% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.75%.