Medical Appliances & Equipment: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment is valued at 19827.6. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation NYSE:EW Medical Appliances & Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 36.77 with a Forward PE of 27.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Medical Appliances & Equipment has a PEG of 2.11 alongside a PS value of 6.92 and a PB value of 7.36.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Medical Appliances & Equipment holds an EPS of 2.53 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -39.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 18.02%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 19.70%. Eventually, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 17.40% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Medical Appliances & Equipment NYSE shows a value of 20.10% with Outstanding shares of 213.2.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Current Ratio of 4.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.08% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.03%. Its Day High was -10.03% and Day Low showed 14.64%. The 52-Week High shows -23.61% with a 52-Week Low of 28.81%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a current market price of 93 and the change is 1.31%. Its Target Price was fixed at 115.83 at an IPO Date of 3/27/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW Medical Appliances & Equipment is moving around at 73.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 19.20%. Performance week shows a value of 1.76%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.07%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.66% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.58%.