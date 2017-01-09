Medical Appliances & Equipment: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Medical Appliances & Equipment is valued at 11070.29. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Hologic, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Hologic, Inc. NASDAQ:HOLX Medical Appliances & Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 34.47 with a Forward PE of 17.07. Hologic, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment has a PEG of 3.5 alongside a PS value of 3.91 and a PB value of 5.17.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Medical Appliances & Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Hologic, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment holds an EPS of 1.16 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 154.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.75%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 14.20%. Eventually, Hologic, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 9.84% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Hologic, Inc. Medical Appliances & Equipment NASDAQ shows a value of 3.40% with Outstanding shares of 277.59.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.33% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.94%. Its Day High was 7.94% and Day Low showed 13.46%. The 52-Week High shows -2.76% with a 52-Week Low of 25.25%.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a current market price of 39.88 and the change is 0.23%. Its Target Price was fixed at 44.46 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Hologic, Inc. HOLX Medical Appliances & Equipment is moving around at 55.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.70%. Performance week shows a value of -0.50%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.55%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.39% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.64%.