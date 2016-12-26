Medical Laboratories & Research: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Medical Laboratories & Research is valued at 14790.93. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Agilent Technologies, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Agilent Technologies, Inc. NYSE:A Medical Laboratories & Research on its PE ratio displays a value of 32.79 with a Forward PE of 19.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Medical Laboratories & Research has a PEG of 3.55 alongside a PS value of 3.52 and a PB value of 3.55.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Medical Laboratories & Research shows a Dividend Yield of 1.15% with a Payout Ratio of 32.40%. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Medical Laboratories & Research holds an EPS of 1.41 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 7.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.06%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -13.20%. Eventually, Agilent Technologies, Inc. Medical Laboratories & Research exhibits an EPS value of 9.24% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Medical Laboratories & Research NYSE shows a value of 7.30% with Outstanding shares of 320.15.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Medical Laboratories & Research has a Current Ratio of 3.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.48% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.78%. Its Day High was 3.78% and Day Low showed 7.64%. The 52-Week High shows -4.76% with a 52-Week Low of 36.37%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Medical Laboratories & Research has a current market price of 46.2 and the change is 0.50%. Its Target Price was fixed at 51.29 at an IPO Date of 11/18/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for Agilent Technologies, Inc. A Medical Laboratories & Research is moving around at 52.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.00%. Performance week shows a value of 0.63%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.47%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.68%.