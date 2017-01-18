Metal Fabrication: Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Metal Fabrication is valued at 21071.05. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Tenaris S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Tenaris S.A. NYSE:TS Metal Fabrication on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 94.27. Tenaris S.A. Metal Fabrication has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 4.35 and a PB value of 1.84.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Metal Fabrication shows a Dividend Yield of 1.46% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Tenaris S.A. Metal Fabrication holds an EPS of -0.04 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -106.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 330.68%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -15.70%. Eventually, Tenaris S.A. Metal Fabrication exhibits an EPS value of 14.30% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Tenaris S.A. Metal Fabrication NYSE shows a value of -32.80% with Outstanding shares of 589.73.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Metal Fabrication has a Current Ratio of 3 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.96% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 25.46%. Its Day High was 25.46% and Day Low showed 32.58%. The 52-Week High shows -1.84% with a 52-Week Low of 98.99%.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Metal Fabrication has a current market price of 35.73 and the change is 0.48%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.54 at an IPO Date of 12/16/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Tenaris S.A. TS Metal Fabrication is moving around at 27.10% alongside a Profit Margin of -0.50%. Performance week shows a value of 0.76%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.41%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.43% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.50%.