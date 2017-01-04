Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from Semiconductor- Memory Chips – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips is valued at 23920.36. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Micron Technology, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forMicron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 8.13. Micron Technology, Inc. Semiconductor- Memory Chips has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.84 and a PB value of 1.9.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Micron Technology, Inc. Semiconductor- Memory Chips holds an EPS of -0.3 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -110.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.67%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -29.30%. Eventually, Micron Technology, Inc. Semiconductor- Memory Chips exhibits an EPS value of 1.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Micron Technology, Inc. Semiconductor- Memory Chips NASDAQ shows a value of 18.50% with Outstanding shares of 1060.77.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.29% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 50.89%. Its Day High was 50.89% and Day Low showed 37.38%. The 52-Week High shows -4.40% with a 52-Week Low of 142.75%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips has a current market price of 22.6 and the change is 0.22%. Its Target Price was fixed at 26.58 at an IPO Date of 5/16/1989. At present, the Gross Margin for Micron Technology, Inc. MU Semiconductor- Memory Chips is moving around at 20.50% alongside a Profit Margin of -2.30%. Performance week shows a value of -3.05%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 22.02%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.75% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.22%.