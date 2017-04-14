Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) from Independent Oil & Gas – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 74.28. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forMid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 6.23. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.69 and a PB value of 0.67.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -0.86 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 72.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 42.86%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -23.00%. Eventually, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 1.55% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Independent Oil & Gas NASDAQ shows a value of -56.30% with Outstanding shares of 29.83.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.32% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.90%. Its Day High was -1.90% and Day Low showed 18.01%. The 52-Week High shows -38.52% with a 52-Week Low of 77.86%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 2.49 and the change is 5.96%. Its Target Price was fixed at 2 at an IPO Date of 12/15/2011. At present, the Gross Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP MCEP Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 41.70% alongside a Profit Margin of -58.70%. Performance week shows a value of 7.79%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.60%. Volatility for the week appears to be 4.68% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 6.01%.