Mining down the detailed statistics for today’s share market: DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 20.18B, DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has a large market cap size. DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. DTE Energy Company is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for DTE Energy Company, is 804.14, and so far today it has a volume of 657402. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 14.55%.

To help you determine whether DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.3 and forward P/E is 19.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that DTE Energy Company has a value for PEG of 4.2. P/S ratio is 1.7 and the P/B ratio is 2.22. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 325.47 and 15.83 respectively.

At the current price DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is trading at, $112.84 (0.88% today), DTE Energy Company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 39.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.85, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.45% after growing 19.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.10%, and 26.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 178.83, and the number of shares float is 178.52. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 70.50%. The float short is 2.30%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.30%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for DTE Energy Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.25 and total debt/equity is 1.34. In terms of margins, DTE Energy Company has a gross margin of *tba, with its operating margin at 14.10%, and DTE Energy Company has a profit margin of 8.80%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.