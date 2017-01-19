Money Center Banks: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks is valued at 10283.14. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Banco Santander-Chile compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Banco Santander-Chile NYSE:BSAC Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.26 with a Forward PE of 13.04. Banco Santander-Chile Money Center Banks has a PEG of 2.88 alongside a PS value of 3.15 and a PB value of 2.45.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 4.93% with a Payout Ratio of 75.20%. Banco Santander-Chile Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 1.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -21.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.53%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -2.30%. Eventually, Banco Santander-Chile Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 5.30% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Banco Santander-Chile Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of -6.50% with Outstanding shares of 469.55.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.59%. Its Day High was 6.59% and Day Low showed 3.99%. The 52-Week High shows -6.81% with a 52-Week Low of 47.21%.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 21.9 and the change is 0.23%. Its Target Price was fixed at 22.76 at an IPO Date of 10/31/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Banco Santander-Chile BSAC Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 20.70%. Performance week shows a value of 0.05%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.69%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.43% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.42%.