Money Center Banks: Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Money Center Banks is valued at 14771.06. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Credicorp Ltd. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Credicorp Ltd. NYSE:BAP Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.54 with a Forward PE of 10.99. Credicorp Ltd. Money Center Banks has a PEG of 0.89 alongside a PS value of 4.7 and a PB value of 2.2.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 1.49% with a Payout Ratio of 1.40%. Credicorp Ltd. Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 12.43 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 29.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.45%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 40.20%. Eventually, Credicorp Ltd. Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 14.02% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Credicorp Ltd. Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 7.40% with Outstanding shares of 94.82.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.41% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.32%. Its Day High was 4.32% and Day Low showed 8.01%. The 52-Week High shows -6.30% with a 52-Week Low of 86.89%.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 155.78 and the change is -0.59%. Its Target Price was fixed at 180.12 at an IPO Date of 10/25/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Credicorp Ltd. BAP Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 31.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.65%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.09%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.60% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.07%.