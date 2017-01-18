Money Center Banks: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Money Center Banks is valued at 13976.29. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of First Republic Bank compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for First Republic Bank NYSE:FRC Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.56 with a Forward PE of 17.39. First Republic Bank Money Center Banks has a PEG of 1.53 alongside a PS value of 7.42 and a PB value of 2.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 0.70% with a Payout Ratio of 16.10%. First Republic Bank Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 3.73 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 3.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.43%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.30%. Eventually, First Republic Bank Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 16.09% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for First Republic Bank Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 18.40% with Outstanding shares of 152.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.55% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.66%. Its Day High was 21.66% and Day Low showed 26.63%. The 52-Week High shows -2.58% with a 52-Week Low of 63.93%.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 91.72 and the change is -1.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 96.2 at an IPO Date of 12/9/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for First Republic Bank FRC Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 30.10%. Performance week shows a value of -0.33%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.82% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.59%.