Money Center Banks: ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Money Center Banks is valued at 22107.28. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of ICICI Bank Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for ICICI Bank Limited NYSE:IBN Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.01 with a Forward PE of 15.33. ICICI Bank Limited Money Center Banks has a PEG of 1.09 alongside a PS value of 4.98 and a PB value of *TBA.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 1.99% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. ICICI Bank Limited Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 0.31 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -16.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 32.97%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 13.00%. Eventually, ICICI Bank Limited Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 22.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for ICICI Bank Limited Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 26.80% with Outstanding shares of 2932.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.06% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.96%. Its Day High was 0.96% and Day Low showed 2.45%. The 52-Week High shows -14.32% with a 52-Week Low of 49.48%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 7.54 and the change is -1.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 9.5 at an IPO Date of 3/28/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for ICICI Bank Limited IBN Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 0.00%. Performance week shows a value of 1.89%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.95%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.85% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.60%.