Money Center Banks: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks is valued at 90434.57. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:MTU Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 11.97 with a Forward PE of 10.21. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Money Center Banks has a PEG of 4.61 alongside a PS value of 3.83 and a PB value of 0.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 2.51% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 0.53 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -6.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.92%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.60%. Eventually, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 2.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of -4.80% with Outstanding shares of 14196.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.16% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.60%. Its Day High was 23.60% and Day Low showed 28.43%. The 52-Week High shows -4.93% with a 52-Week Low of 65.03%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 6.37 and the change is -0.62%. Its Target Price was fixed at 7.48 at an IPO Date of 4/2/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MTU Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 30.90%. Performance week shows a value of 4.43%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.16%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.28% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.20%.