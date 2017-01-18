Money Center Banks: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks is valued at 106108.64. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Royal Bank of Canada compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Royal Bank of Canada NYSE:RY Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.9 with a Forward PE of 12.4. Royal Bank of Canada Money Center Banks has a PEG of 3.11 alongside a PS value of 5.7 and a PB value of 2.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.46% with a Payout Ratio of 47.60%. Royal Bank of Canada Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 5.16 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 0.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.96%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.30%. Eventually, Royal Bank of Canada Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 4.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Royal Bank of Canada Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 8.70% with Outstanding shares of 1480.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.22% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.98%. Its Day High was 15.98% and Day Low showed 17.61%. The 52-Week High shows -0.82% with a 52-Week Low of 68.45%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 71.65 and the change is -0.43%. Its Target Price was fixed at 68.57 at an IPO Date of 10/16/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Royal Bank of Canada RY Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 41.40%. Performance week shows a value of 2.44%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.90%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.08% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.90%.