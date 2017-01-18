Money Center Banks: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Money Center Banks is valued at 26217.47. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of SunTrust Banks, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for SunTrust Banks, Inc. NYSE:STI Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.95 with a Forward PE of 14.29. SunTrust Banks, Inc. Money Center Banks has a PEG of 3.44 alongside a PS value of 4.64 and a PB value of 1.15.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 1.93% with a Payout Ratio of 26.90%. SunTrust Banks, Inc. Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 3.6 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 10.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.63%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 86.20%. Eventually, SunTrust Banks, Inc. Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 4.35% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for SunTrust Banks, Inc. Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 8.90% with Outstanding shares of 486.59.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.88% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.60%. Its Day High was 20.60% and Day Low showed 21.82%. The 52-Week High shows -5.42% with a 52-Week Low of 77.56%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 53.88 and the change is -3.73%. Its Target Price was fixed at 58.34 at an IPO Date of 12/30/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for SunTrust Banks, Inc. STI Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 32.40%. Performance week shows a value of -2.46%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.27%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.09% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.67%.