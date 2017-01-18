Money Center Banks: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks is valued at 94302.07. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Toronto-Dominion Bank compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for The Toronto-Dominion Bank NYSE:TD Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.3 with a Forward PE of 12.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks has a PEG of 2.81 alongside a PS value of 4.67 and a PB value of 1.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.22% with a Payout Ratio of 46.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 3.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 10.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.67%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 7.90%. Eventually, The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 5.08% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 8.60% with Outstanding shares of 1854.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.82% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.07%. Its Day High was 15.07% and Day Low showed 15.57%. The 52-Week High shows -1.15% with a 52-Week Low of 57.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 50.86 and the change is -0.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 51.85 at an IPO Date of 8/30/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 32.70%. Performance week shows a value of 0.39%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.46%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.92% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.84%.