Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) from Agricultural Chemicals – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) Agricultural Chemicals is valued at 46128.94. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Monsanto Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forMonsanto Company (NYSE:MON) Agricultural Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 35.06 with a Forward PE of 19.49. Monsanto Company Agricultural Chemicals has a PEG of 4.38 alongside a PS value of 3.42 and a PB value of 10.17.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) Agricultural Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 2.05% with a Payout Ratio of 70.30%. Monsanto Company Agricultural Chemicals holds an EPS of 3 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -37.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.52%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 0.00%. Eventually, Monsanto Company Agricultural Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of 8.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Monsanto Company Agricultural Chemicals NYSE shows a value of 8.80% with Outstanding shares of 438.03.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) Agricultural Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.39% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.81%. Its Day High was 3.81% and Day Low showed 7.82%. The 52-Week High shows -7.15% with a 52-Week Low of 27.50%.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) Agricultural Chemicals has a current market price of 104.96 and the change is -0.33%. Its Target Price was fixed at 119.5 at an IPO Date of 10/18/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Monsanto Company MON Agricultural Chemicals is moving around at 52.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.90%. Performance week shows a value of 0.05%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.75%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.70% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.89%.