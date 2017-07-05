Morning Buzz – State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is State Street Corporation, (NYSE: STT), with a large market cap of 34.23 B. State Street Corporation is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 07/09/1986. State Street Corporation’s price right now is 91.63 (a change of 0.60% and change from open, 0.31%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.55% and for the month at 1.52%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.98%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.29%. The 52 week high reached 0.02% and the low went to 78.89%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.71%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 10.16%, and for the quarter it has been 15.55%. For the half year, State Street Corporation has seen performance at 17.19%. For the year to date it is 17.19%, so does a target price of 89.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether State Street Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.05, combined with a forward P/E of 13.66. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.33, P/S is 13.69, P/B is 1.92, P/cash is 0.35 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.42.

With a current trading price of 91.63, the company has a dividend yield of 1.67%, representing a payout ratio of 26.60%. The EPS is at 5.34, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.59% after being 11.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.77%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 46.00%.

State Street Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.80%, and return of investment of 5.90%. Long term debt is 0.63, with total debt totaling 0.92. However State Street Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 81.80%. A healthy profit margin of 83.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 375.86, with the number of shares float at 373.3.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1831.96, with the volume today at 180101. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been 0.02% and the low, 16.18%. The GAP is 0.30%.

