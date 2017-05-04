Morning Buzz: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 25.47 B, The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has a large market cap size. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. The Williams Companies, Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for The Williams Companies, Inc., is 7222.8, and so far today it has a volume of 10180600. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is -0.36%.

To help you determine whether The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 30.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Williams Companies, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.4 and the P/B ratio is 4.97. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 149.84 and 72.37 respectively.

At the current price The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is trading at, 30.71 (1.25% today), The Williams Companies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.31% after growing 25.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 97.90%, and 9.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 829.46, and the number of shares float is 824.96. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 79.40%. The float short is 1.42%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.62. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.90%, and also a return on investment of 1.00%.

The ability for The Williams Companies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 4.87 and total debt/equity is 5.06. In terms of margins, The Williams Companies, Inc. has a gross margin of 77.00%, with its operating margin at 3.60%, and The Williams Companies, Inc. has a profit margin of -5.70%.

The 52 week high is -5.09%, with 76.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.24% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.01%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.