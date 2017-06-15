Morning Buzz: Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) | Thursday June 15, 2017

With a market cap of 78.2 B, Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has a large market cap size. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/30/1989. Westpac Banking Corporation is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Westpac Banking Corporation, is 218.39, and so far today it has a volume of 370082. Performance year to date since the 6/30/1989 is 0.51%.

To help you determine whether Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.07 and forward P/E is 12.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Westpac Banking Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.52. P/S ratio is 3.32 and the P/B ratio is 1.76. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.26 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is trading at, 23.6 (1.33% today), Westpac Banking Corporation has a dividend yield of 5.89%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 81.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.82% after growing -12.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.20%, and -6.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3313.57, and the number of shares float is 3094.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 0.60%. The float short is 0.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.09. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 4.80%.

The ability for Westpac Banking Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 3.11 and total debt/equity is 3.19. In terms of margins, Westpac Banking Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 45.90%, and Westpac Banking Corporation has a profit margin of 24.50%.

The 52 week high is -12.75%, with 16.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.19% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.49%.

