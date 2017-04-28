Morning Cap Data – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) | Friday April 28, 2149

With a market cap of 17730.53, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has a large market cap size. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 04/04/1995. AmerisourceBergen Corporation is in the Drugs Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for AmerisourceBergen Corporation, is 1856.87, and so far today it has a volume of 66355. Performance year to date since the 04/04/1995 is 5.45%.

To help you determine whether AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.73 and forward P/E is 12.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.54. P/S ratio is 0.12 and the P/B ratio is 8.48. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.9 and 29.66 respectively.

At the current price AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is trading at, 82.18 (0.07% today), AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.78%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.98, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.60% after growing 3.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.40%, and 4.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 215.91, and the number of shares float is 159.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 70.90%. The float short is 10.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.10%, and also a return on investment of 23.70%.

The ability for AmerisourceBergen Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.83 and total debt/equity is 2.12. In terms of margins, AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a gross margin of 2.80%, with its operating margin at 1.40%, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a profit margin of 0.90%.

The 52 week high is -12.69%, with 21.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.66%.

