Morning Cap Data – Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY)

With a market cap of 15813.89, Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has a large market cap size. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/19/1985. Best Buy Co., Inc. is in the Electronics Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Best Buy Co., Inc., is 4448.77, and so far today it has a volume of 289316. Performance year to date since the 4/19/1985 is 23.60%.

To help you determine whether Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.94 and forward P/E is 13.39. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Best Buy Co., Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.27. P/S ratio is 0.4 and the P/B ratio is 3.48. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.03 and 10.85 respectively.

At the current price Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is trading at, 51.72 (-1.20% today), Best Buy Co., Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.25%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 27.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.76, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.16% after growing 62.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 36.20%, and -1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 302.08, and the number of shares float is 262.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 92.80%. The float short is 13.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.04. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.00%, and also a return on investment of 20.50%.

The ability for Best Buy Co., Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.28 and total debt/equity is 0.29. In terms of margins, Best Buy Co., Inc. has a gross margin of 24.00%, with its operating margin at 4.70%, and Best Buy Co., Inc. has a profit margin of 3.10%.

The 52 week high is -1.80%, with 83.63% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.71% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.90%.

