Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) | Friday April 28, 2034

With a market cap of 59611.9, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a large market cap size. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/17/1991. Biogen Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Biogen Inc., is 1649.4, and so far today it has a volume of 112539. Performance year to date since the 9/17/1991 is -2.47%.

To help you determine whether Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.35 and forward P/E is 12.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Biogen Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.47. P/S ratio is 5.21 and the P/B ratio is 4.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.18 and 15.71 respectively.

At the current price Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is trading at, 275.51 (-0.38% today), Biogen Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 16.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.61% after growing 10.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -20.60%, and 1.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 215.54, and the number of shares float is 215.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.90%. The float short is 1.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.57. Management has seen a return on assets of 17.00%, and also a return on investment of 21.00%.

The ability for Biogen Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 2.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.54. In terms of margins, Biogen Inc. has a gross margin of 87.10%, with its operating margin at 45.00%, and Biogen Inc. has a profit margin of 32.30%.

The 52 week high is -17.43%, with 23.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.90% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.