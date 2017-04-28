Morning Cap Data – BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) | Friday April 28, 2221

With a market cap of 39687.37, BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has a large market cap size. BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/03/1984. BT Group plc is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for BT Group plc, is 812.31, and so far today it has a volume of 113640. Performance year to date since the 12/03/1984 is -12.94%.

To help you determine whether BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.49 and forward P/E is 10.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BT Group plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.32 and the P/B ratio is 4.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.12 and 19.2 respectively.

At the current price BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) is trading at, 19.74 (-1.55% today), BT Group plc has a dividend yield of 4.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 61.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.49, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.53% after growing 13.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -58.90%, and 33.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1979.42, and the number of shares float is 1658.97. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 1.10%. The float short is 0.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.17. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 10.90%.

The ability for BT Group plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.55 and total debt/equity is 1.92. In terms of margins, BT Group plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 14.40%, and BT Group plc has a profit margin of 9.70%.

The 52 week high is -38.75%, with 3.13% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.82% and the 200 day simple moving average is -13.30%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.