Morning Cap Data – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) | Friday April 28, 2251

With a market cap of 13785.2, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has a large market cap size. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/26/2006. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is in the Restaurants industry and Services sector. Average volume for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., is 904.69, and so far today it has a volume of 100758. Performance year to date since the 1/26/2006 is 27.74%.

To help you determine whether Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 598.01 and forward P/E is 40.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.53 and the P/B ratio is 9.98. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 33 and 152.49 respectively.

At the current price Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is trading at, 478.54 (-0.72% today), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 44.47% after growing -94.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -74.60%, and 3.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 28.6, and the number of shares float is 28.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.58%, and institutional ownership is at 92.40%. The float short is 16.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 5. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.10%, and also a return on investment of 1.30%.

The ability for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a gross margin of 20.30%, with its operating margin at 0.90%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a profit margin of 0.60%.

The 52 week high is -3.81%, with 35.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.