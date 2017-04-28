Morning Cap Data – Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) | Friday April 28, 2061

With a market cap of 20252.94, Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a large market cap size. Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/21/2005. Expedia, Inc. is in the Lodging industry and Services sector. Average volume for Expedia, Inc., is 1890.04, and so far today it has a volume of 861985. Performance year to date since the 7/21/2005 is 20.51%.

To help you determine whether Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 75.46 and forward P/E is 19.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Expedia, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.35. P/S ratio is 2.31 and the P/B ratio is 4.97. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.84 and 30.46 respectively.

At the current price Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is trading at, 132.29 (-2.87% today), Expedia, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.82%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 53.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 27.49% after growing -68.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 665.10%, and 23.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 148.7, and the number of shares float is 119.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 4.10%, and institutional ownership is at 91.00%. The float short is 8.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.33. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 6.00%.

The ability for Expedia, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.76 and total debt/equity is 0.76. In terms of margins, Expedia, Inc. has a gross margin of 81.80%, with its operating margin at 5.30%, and Expedia, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.20%.

The 52 week high is -3.44%, with 37.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.