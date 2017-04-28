Morning Cap Data – IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) | Friday April 28, 2078

With a market cap of 17583.66, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) has a large market cap size. IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/19/2014. IHS Markit Ltd. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for IHS Markit Ltd., is 2004.55, and so far today it has a volume of 63760. Performance year to date since the 6/19/2014 is 23.44%.

To help you determine whether IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 90.68 and forward P/E is 18.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that IHS Markit Ltd. has a value for PEG of 6.38. P/S ratio is 5.8 and the P/B ratio is 2.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) is trading at, 43.78 (0.16% today), IHS Markit Ltd. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.48, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.67% after growing -43.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.60%, and 193.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 402.28, and the number of shares float is 373.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 95.80%. The float short is 1.56%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.92. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 2.30%.

The ability for IHS Markit Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.41 and total debt/equity is 0.48. In terms of margins, IHS Markit Ltd. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and IHS Markit Ltd. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -0.50%, with 44.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.06%.

