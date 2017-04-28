Morning Cap Data – QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) | Friday April 28, 2113

With a market cap of 78518.8, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a large market cap size. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/16/1991. QUALCOMM Incorporated is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for QUALCOMM Incorporated, is 10409.11, and so far today it has a volume of 6296356. Performance year to date since the 12/16/1991 is -17.63%.

To help you determine whether QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.22 and forward P/E is 11.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that QUALCOMM Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.54. P/S ratio is 3.3 and the P/B ratio is 2.51. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.87 and 32.04 respectively.

At the current price QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is trading at, 51.34 (-3.51% today), QUALCOMM Incorporated has a dividend yield of 4.28%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 69.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.28, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.95% after growing 18.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -35.30%, and -9.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1475.64, and the number of shares float is 1475.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.17%, and institutional ownership is at 80.50%. The float short is 1.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.50%, and also a return on investment of 11.90%.

The ability for QUALCOMM Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.32 and total debt/equity is 0.38. In terms of margins, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a gross margin of 61.00%, with its operating margin at 19.70%, and QUALCOMM Incorporated has a profit margin of 18.80%.

The 52 week high is -27.08%, with 6.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is -15.62%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.