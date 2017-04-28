Morning Cap Data – Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) | Friday April 28, 2121

With a market cap of 23542.9, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a large market cap size. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/13/1994. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is in the Broadcasting – Radio industry and Services sector. Average volume for Sirius XM Holdings Inc., is 26031.28, and so far today it has a volume of 1506505. Performance year to date since the 9/13/1994 is 13.05%.

To help you determine whether Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 33.03 and forward P/E is 22.71. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.98. P/S ratio is 4.69 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 110.06 and 15.56 respectively.

At the current price Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is trading at, 4.98 (-0.80% today), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 6.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.15, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 24.16% after growing 60.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 65.70%, and 8.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4689.82, and the number of shares float is 1489.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 23.70%. The float short is 17.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 10.05. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.20%, and also a return on investment of 21.00%.

The ability for Sirius XM Holdings Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.2, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a gross margin of 60.30%, with its operating margin at 28.10%, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a profit margin of 14.90%.

The 52 week high is -9.95%, with 33.76% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.47% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.78%.

