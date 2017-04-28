Morning Cap Data – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) | Friday April 28, 2058

With a market cap of 21723.87, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a large market cap size. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/28/1989. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), is 4487.96, and so far today it has a volume of 669654. Performance year to date since the 9/28/1989 is 12.91%.

To help you determine whether Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 111.55 and forward P/E is 16.26. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a value for PEG of 2.03. P/S ratio is 0.88 and the P/B ratio is 1.36. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.88 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is trading at, 6.45 (-0.39% today), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend yield of 1.70%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 189.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.06, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 34.01% after growing -87.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -122.90%, and -11.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3357.63, and the number of shares float is 3300.08. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 10.90%. The float short is 0.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 2.50%.

The ability for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.13 and total debt/equity is 0.19. In terms of margins, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a gross margin of 31.40%, with its operating margin at 2.80%, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a profit margin of 0.80%.

The 52 week high is -20.99%, with 35.77% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.53% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.20%.

