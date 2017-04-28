Morning Cap Data – Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) | Friday April 28, 2131

With a market cap of 17265.97, Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has a large market cap size. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/05/2005. Viacom, Inc. is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for Viacom, Inc., is 3821.63, and so far today it has a volume of 123955. Performance year to date since the 12/05/2005 is 23.96%.

To help you determine whether Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.46 and forward P/E is 10.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Viacom, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.01. P/S ratio is 1.36 and the P/B ratio is 3.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.98 and 19.12 respectively.

At the current price Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is trading at, 42.64 (-1.55% today), Viacom, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.85%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 34.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.48, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.46% after growing -23.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.70%, and 5.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 398.66, and the number of shares float is 355.46. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 88.60%. The float short is 2.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.10%, and also a return on investment of 12.40%.

The ability for Viacom, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 2.64 and total debt/equity is 2.76. In terms of margins, Viacom, Inc. has a gross margin of 45.40%, with its operating margin at 18.90%, and Viacom, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.90%.

The 52 week high is -8.73%, with 26.30% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.21% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.