Morning Hot Stocks: The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

Summary of The Allstate Corporation (ALL) | Wednesday July 5, 2017

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Allstate Corporation stated a price of 88.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.10%.

The Allstate Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32.41 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 1840.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Allstate Corporation stands at -2.22% while the 52-week low stands at 33.32%.

The performance week for The Allstate Corporation is at 0.24% and the performance month is at 2.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.99% and 19.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Allstate Corporation is 0.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.50%.

The volatility (week) for The Allstate Corporation is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 0.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Allstate Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.53 and the float short is at 1.79%.

The Allstate Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.98, while the P/S ratio is at 0.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.60%.