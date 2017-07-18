Morning Hot Stocks – Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Time Warner Inc., (NYSE: TWX), with a large market cap of 76.88 B. Time Warner Inc. is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/19/1992. Time Warner Inc.’s price right now is 99.79 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.75% and for the month at 0.76%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.10%. The 52 week high reached -2.60% and the low went to 34.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.43%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.66%, and for the quarter it has been 1.56%. For the half year, Time Warner Inc. has seen performance at 6.33%. For the year to date it is 3.38%, so does a target price of 105.97 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Time Warner Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.86, combined with a forward P/E of 15.17. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.7, P/S is 2.58, P/B is 3.04, P/cash is 53.02 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 99.79, the company has a dividend yield of 1.61%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 5.29, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.94% after being 7.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.11%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.90%.

Time Warner Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 12.90%. Long term debt is 0.88, with total debt totaling 0.91. However Time Warner Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 44.10%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 770.41, with the number of shares float at 770.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3608.59, with the volume today at 0. The related volume is 0.61. The day high today has been -2.60% and the low, 3.25%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.