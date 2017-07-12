Morning Hot Stocks: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) | Wednesday July 12, 2017

With a market cap of 46.92 B, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a large market cap size. Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/21/2002. Vale S.A. is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Vale S.A., is 27956.28, and so far today it has a volume of 3700382. Performance year to date since the 3/21/2002 is 24.85%.

To help you determine whether Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 8.09 and forward P/E is 11.11. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vale S.A. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.55 and the P/B ratio is 1.17. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 6.63 respectively.

At the current price Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is trading at, 9.22 (0.05% today), Vale S.A. has a dividend yield of 3.15%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 5.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -19.75% after growing 140.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.00%, and 30.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 5094.86, and the number of shares float is 3234.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 38.50%, and institutional ownership is at 14.80%. The float short is 2.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.60%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Vale S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 0.7. In terms of margins, Vale S.A. has a gross margin of 40.00%, with its operating margin at 27.50%, and Vale S.A. has a profit margin of 15.00%.

The 52 week high is -18.64%, with 95.86% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.60% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.98%.

