Morning Hot Watch List – Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Waste Connections, Inc., (NYSE: WCN), with a large market cap of 17.02 B. Waste Connections, Inc. is in the industry Waste Management and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/22/1998. Waste Connections, Inc.’s price right now is 64.55 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.00% and for the month at 1.42%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.51%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.42%. The 52 week high reached -3.74% and the low went to 35.02%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.77%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.34%, and for the quarter it has been 10.66%. For the half year, Waste Connections, Inc. has seen performance at 21.11%. For the year to date it is 23.20%, so does a target price of 72.24 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Waste Connections, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 76.21, combined with a forward P/E of 26.97. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.72, P/S is 4.31, P/B is 3.01, P/cash is 63.39 and finally P/Free cash flow is 38.92.

With a current trading price of 64.55, the company has a dividend yield of 0.74%, representing a payout ratio of 51.00%. The EPS is at 0.85, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.66% after being -31.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 19.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.16%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -76.70%.

Waste Connections, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 112.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 3.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.90%, and return of investment of 3.60%. Long term debt is 0.7, with total debt totaling 0.71. However Waste Connections, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 41.50%, with the operating margin at 9.80%. A healthy profit margin of 5.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 263.67, with the number of shares float at 262.44.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 837.17, with the volume today at 0. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been -3.74% and the low, 6.97%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.