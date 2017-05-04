Morning Stock Highlights: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 1.99 B, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a large market cap size. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/04/2011. Groupon, Inc. is in the Internet Information Providers industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Groupon, Inc., is 11111.3, and so far today it has a volume of 36227100. Performance year to date since the 11/04/2011 is 4.52%.

To help you determine whether Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 21.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Groupon, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.63 and the P/B ratio is 7.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.23 and 43.35 respectively.

At the current price Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is trading at, 3.47 (-13.25% today), Groupon, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 106.25% after growing -114.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -55.90%, and 1.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 572.12, and the number of shares float is 389.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 51.80%. The float short is 12.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.49. Management has seen a return on assets of -11.50%, and also a return on investment of -21.80%.

The ability for Groupon, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.75 and total debt/equity is 0.86. In terms of margins, Groupon, Inc. has a gross margin of 43.20%, with its operating margin at -3.50%, and Groupon, Inc. has a profit margin of -6.20%.

The 52 week high is -41.58%, with 18.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -9.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is -19.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.