Morning Stock Stories: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 23.03 B, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a large market cap size. ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 08/07/1997. ArcelorMittal is in the Steel & Iron industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for ArcelorMittal, is 18383.01, and so far today it has a volume of 17499100. Performance year to date since the 08/07/1997 is 3.70%.

To help you determine whether ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.23 and forward P/E is 9.01. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ArcelorMittal has a value for PEG of 0.71. P/S ratio is 0.41 and the P/B ratio is 0.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.21 and 121.21 respectively.

At the current price ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is trading at, 7.57 (-4.18% today), ArcelorMittal has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -17.40% after growing 124.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 105.30%, and -52.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3042.14, and the number of shares float is 1876.53. The senior management bring insider ownership to 44.80%, and institutional ownership is at 5.20%. The float short is 1.60%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.20%.

The ability for ArcelorMittal, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 0.45. In terms of margins, ArcelorMittal has a gross margin of 11.20%, with its operating margin at 7.30%, and ArcelorMittal has a profit margin of 3.10%.

The 52 week high is -19.21%, with 81.10% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.65%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.