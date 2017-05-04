Morning Stock Stories: Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 1.48 B, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has a large market cap size. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/15/2001. Weight Watchers International, Inc. is in the Personal Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Weight Watchers International, Inc., is 1742.65, and so far today it has a volume of 7213700. Performance year to date since the 11/15/2001 is 102.27%.

To help you determine whether Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.68 and forward P/E is 16.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.51. P/S ratio is 1.27 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.6 and 17.46 respectively.

At the current price Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) is trading at, 23.16 (9.30% today), Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.56% after growing 83.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 211.60%, and 3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 63.84, and the number of shares float is 27.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.90%, and institutional ownership is at 95.10%. The float short is 35.66%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.64. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.30%, and also a return on investment of 23.20%.

The ability for Weight Watchers International, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a gross margin of 50.30%, with its operating margin at 17.20%, and Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a profit margin of 5.80%.

The 52 week high is 5.08%, with 147.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 27.89% and the 200 day simple moving average is 85.70%.

