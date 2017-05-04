Morning Trending Stocks: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 175.14 B, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has a large market cap size. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 01/02/1970. Merck & Co., Inc. is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Merck & Co., Inc., is 8881.77, and so far today it has a volume of 11361900. Performance year to date since the 01/02/1970 is 8.87%.

To help you determine whether Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 45.35 and forward P/E is 15.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Merck & Co., Inc. has a value for PEG of 7.12. P/S ratio is 4.4 and the P/B ratio is 4.38. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.02 and 48.14 respectively.

At the current price Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is trading at, 63.63 (1.48% today), Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 130.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.88% after growing -10.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -162.20%, and -1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2752.53, and the number of shares float is 2740.25. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.04%, and institutional ownership is at 76.40%. The float short is 0.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.00%, and also a return on investment of 6.20%.

The ability for Merck & Co., Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.61 and total debt/equity is 0.62. In terms of margins, Merck & Co., Inc. has a gross margin of 65.60%, with its operating margin at 13.50%, and Merck & Co., Inc. has a profit margin of 9.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.06%, with 23.61% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.51% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.34%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.