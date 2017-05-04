Morning Trending Stocks: Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 19.54 B, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has a large market cap size. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 09/07/1984. Molson Coors Brewing Company is in the Beverages – Brewers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Molson Coors Brewing Company, is 1562.92, and so far today it has a volume of 8245700. Performance year to date since the 09/07/1984 is -6.21%.

To help you determine whether Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.9 and forward P/E is 13.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Molson Coors Brewing Company has a value for PEG of 1.92. P/S ratio is 4 and the P/B ratio is 1.71. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 34.12 and 45.21 respectively.

At the current price Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is trading at, 90.89 (-4.69% today), Molson Coors Brewing Company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 17.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 9.18, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.41% after growing 386.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4285.40%, and 171.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 214.98, and the number of shares float is 171.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 88.50%. The float short is 1.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.5. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.60%, and also a return on investment of 9.60%.

The ability for Molson Coors Brewing Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1 and total debt/equity is 1.06. In terms of margins, Molson Coors Brewing Company has a gross margin of 38.50%, with its operating margin at 67.70%, and Molson Coors Brewing Company has a profit margin of 40.40%.

The 52 week high is -18.32%, with 2.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.94% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.53%.

