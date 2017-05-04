Morning Worth Watching Stocks: Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 4.33 B, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has a large market cap size. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 06/06/2012. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., is 1515.55, and so far today it has a volume of 31278700. Performance year to date since the 06/06/2012 is 4.49%.

To help you determine whether Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 86.74 and forward P/E is 73.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 9.06 and the P/B ratio is 2.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 270.63 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is trading at, 29.84 (0.74% today), Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.02%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 337.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.58% after growing 27.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.40%, and 15.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 145.11, and the number of shares float is 142.8. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 92.30%. The float short is 1.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.72. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 2.90%.

The ability for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.09 and total debt/equity is 1.09. In terms of margins, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a gross margin of 68.70%, with its operating margin at 21.10%, and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.40%.

The 52 week high is -10.46%, with 16.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.74% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.