Multimedia & Graphics Software: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software is valued at 24149.23. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Electronic Arts Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software on its PE ratio displays a value of 20.43 with a Forward PE of 19.22. Electronic Arts Inc. Multimedia & Graphics Software has a PEG of 1.24 alongside a PS value of 5.31 and a PB value of 6.69.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Electronic Arts Inc. Multimedia & Graphics Software holds an EPS of 3.93 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 30.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.99%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 44.00%. Eventually, Electronic Arts Inc. Multimedia & Graphics Software exhibits an EPS value of 16.46% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Electronic Arts Inc. Multimedia & Graphics Software NASDAQ shows a value of 10.20% with Outstanding shares of 301.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.34% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.16%. Its Day High was 4.16% and Day Low showed 8.80%. The 52-Week High shows -6.79% with a 52-Week Low of 51.35%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a current market price of 80.23 and the change is -0.15%. Its Target Price was fixed at 92.94 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is moving around at 70.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 27.60%. Performance week shows a value of 2.02%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.58%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.86% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.85%.