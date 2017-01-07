Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from Diversified Investments – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Diversified Investments is valued at 11291.11. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Nasdaq, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forNasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Diversified Investments on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.03 with a Forward PE of 16.39. Nasdaq, Inc. Diversified Investments has a PEG of 2.29 alongside a PS value of 3.14 and a PB value of 1.97.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Diversified Investments shows a Dividend Yield of 1.87% with a Payout Ratio of 39.10%. Nasdaq, Inc. Diversified Investments holds an EPS of 2.85 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.69%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 5.50%. Eventually, Nasdaq, Inc. Diversified Investments exhibits an EPS value of 10.48% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Nasdaq, Inc. Diversified Investments NASDAQ shows a value of 6.70% with Outstanding shares of 164.93.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Diversified Investments has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.88% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.79%. Its Day High was 3.79% and Day Low showed 8.65%. The 52-Week High shows -3.92% with a 52-Week Low of 26.12%.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Diversified Investments has a current market price of 68.46 and the change is 1.21%. Its Target Price was fixed at 75.07 at an IPO Date of 7/1/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ Diversified Investments is moving around at 61.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.40%. Performance week shows a value of 2.16%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.39%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.54% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.40%.