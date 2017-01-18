Networking & Communication Devices: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Networking & Communication Devices is valued at 150392.35. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cisco Systems, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Cisco Systems, Inc. NASDAQ:CSCO Networking & Communication Devices on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.32 with a Forward PE of 12.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. Networking & Communication Devices has a PEG of 1.56 alongside a PS value of 3.07 and a PB value of 2.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Networking & Communication Devices shows a Dividend Yield of 3.47% with a Payout Ratio of 47.00%. Cisco Systems, Inc. Networking & Communication Devices holds an EPS of 2.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 20.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.85%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 12.60%. Eventually, Cisco Systems, Inc. Networking & Communication Devices exhibits an EPS value of 9.16% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cisco Systems, Inc. Networking & Communication Devices NASDAQ shows a value of -2.60% with Outstanding shares of 5014.75.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Networking & Communication Devices has a Current Ratio of 3.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.44% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.32%. Its Day High was 2.32% and Day Low showed 3.87%. The 52-Week High shows -5.15% with a 52-Week Low of 38.28%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Networking & Communication Devices has a current market price of 29.99 and the change is -0.27%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.11 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO Networking & Communication Devices is moving around at 63.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 21.70%. Performance week shows a value of -0.63%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.70%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.09%.