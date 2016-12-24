Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) from Gold – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Gold is valued at 17236.26. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Newmont Mining Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forNewmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Gold on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 18.76. Newmont Mining Corporation Gold has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.56 and a PB value of 1.55.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Gold shows a Dividend Yield of 0.37% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Newmont Mining Corporation Gold holds an EPS of -0.69 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -65.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.41%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -39.50%. Eventually, Newmont Mining Corporation Gold exhibits an EPS value of 25.85% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Newmont Mining Corporation Gold NYSE shows a value of 14.80% with Outstanding shares of 531.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Gold has a Current Ratio of 2.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.84% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.77%. Its Day High was -8.77% and Day Low showed 7.68%. The 52-Week High shows -29.39% with a 52-Week Low of 103.01%.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Gold has a current market price of 32.46 and the change is 3.24%. Its Target Price was fixed at 42.35 at an IPO Date of 4/6/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Newmont Mining Corporation NEM Gold is moving around at 42.50% alongside a Profit Margin of -3.40%. Performance week shows a value of 2.53%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.20%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.64% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.45%.