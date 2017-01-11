Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is valued at 56762.96. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of CNOOC Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for CNOOC Limited NYSE:CEO Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 11.53. CNOOC Limited Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.63 and a PB value of 1.05.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration shows a Dividend Yield of 3.77% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. CNOOC Limited Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration holds an EPS of -0.72 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -66.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 2421.84%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -17.90%. Eventually, CNOOC Limited Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration exhibits an EPS value of -6.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for CNOOC Limited Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration NYSE shows a value of -51.90% with Outstanding shares of 448.79.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.23% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.99%. Its Day High was 3.99% and Day Low showed 5.79%. The 52-Week High shows -7.90% with a 52-Week Low of 61.09%.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a current market price of 127.43 and the change is 0.75%. Its Target Price was fixed at 152.66 at an IPO Date of 2/27/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for CNOOC Limited CEO Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is moving around at 69.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -1.50%. Performance week shows a value of 0.72%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -5.04%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.28% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.31%.