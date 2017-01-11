Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) Position of the day

0 Comment , , , ,

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is valued at 62939.7. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR-A Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 12.37. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.68 and a PB value of 0.82.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration holds an EPS of -2.45 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 120.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 136.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -40.83%. Eventually, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration NYSE shows a value of -14.30% with Outstanding shares of 6522.25.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.51% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 29.20%. Its Day High was 29.20% and Day Low showed 23.93%. The 52-Week High shows -18.61% with a 52-Week Low of 381.41%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a current market price of 9.58 and the change is -0.73%. Its Target Price was fixed at 9.22 at an IPO Date of 10/7/2003. At present, the Gross Margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR-A Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration  is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 1.69%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.99%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.96% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.72%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment