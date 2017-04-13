Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is valued at 168.08. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. NASDAQ:GIFI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 46.03 with a Forward PE of 220. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a PEG of 1.46 alongside a PS value of 0.59 and a PB value of 0.61.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 0.36% with a Payout Ratio of 16.70%. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services holds an EPS of 0.24 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 113.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 129.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 31.00%. Eventually, Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services exhibits an EPS value of 31.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services NASDAQ shows a value of 0.90% with Outstanding shares of 15.28.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a Current Ratio of 3.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.44% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.95%. Its Day High was 5.95% and Day Low showed 9.45%. The 52-Week High shows -21.08% with a 52-Week Low of 74.04%.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a current market price of 11 and the change is 6.80%. Its Target Price was fixed at 10 at an IPO Date of 04/04/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. GIFI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is moving around at 8.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.20%. Performance week shows a value of 2.80%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.32%. Volatility for the week appears to be 4.37% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 5.47%.